Rosa Wright Vanderhorst Charleston - Mrs. Rosa Wright Vanderhorst, 82, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 22, 2020 Residence: 93 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403. Mrs. Vanderhorst is the mother of Mr. Henry Vanderhorst, Jr., Mr. Calvin Vanderhorst, Mr. Mark Anthony Vanderhorst, and Mr. Derrick Dale Vanderhorst; and the sister of Mrs. Florence Fordham (Richard), Ms. Rebecca Wright, and Mr. Isaac Wright (Mildred). Mrs. Vanderhorst was a Cook and worked in Homecare. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.