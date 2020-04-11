|
Rosalee Battle CHARLESTON - The family of the late Rosalee Battle (March 29, 2020) wishes to express our sincere appreciation to everyone for all your prayers and acts of kindness received during our mother's illness. We know that many of you wanted to be with us to share in her home-going service but, couldn't due to the Global Pandemic we're experiencing now. We understand and want everyone to protect yourself and family, stay safe and well. Special thanks and gratitude to the doctors and their staff for their care and treatment of our mother during her illness: Dr. W. Ellison, Dr. D. Hurley, Dr. J. Gudas, Dr. C. Appleby, Dr. A. Kent, Dr. H. Bahadori, Dr. K. Dayemo, Mrs. Isabel Liggins, St. Francis Phlebotomist Dept. , Nurse Jen Chaplin, Social worker Ms.Gail Horzinbrin- Regency Southern Care. The 3rd fl. nursing staff of St. Francis/Roper Hospital who, compassionately cared for our mother during her transition. Nurse Burma Preis- PHC Home Health. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020