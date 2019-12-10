|
Rosalee Hazel Middleton N CHARLESTON - We are full of courage and would much prefer to leave our home in the body and be at home with the Lord. Rosalee Hazel Middleton entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019. She is the wife of the late Honorable Bishop Leroy Middleton Sr., Mother of Bishop Leroy Middleton Jr. (Brenda), Tyrone Victor Middleton, Paul Donald Middleton (Terrie) and Denice Middleton Rice (Roland Sr.), eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and friends. Mother Middleton is in God's care and her celebration of life will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843) 744-7511.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019