Rosalee Pinckney CHARLESTON - Mrs. Rosalee Pinckney, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Morris Street Baptist Church, 25 Morris St. Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29418. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the church from at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving son, Bernard Pinckney (Debra Ellis); granddaughter, Kailon S. Pinckney; 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020
