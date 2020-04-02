|
Rosalee Vose Battle CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosalee Vose Battle widow of the late Roscoe Battle will celebrate her life at a Private Graveside on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Friday from 4pm-7pm. Mrs. Battle leaves to cherish her memories her children, Meritaneize Shuler (Paul), Mary Linda Battle, Kelvin Battle (Sylvia) and Rose Marie Frison (Eddie); grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020