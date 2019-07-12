Rosalee White Mitchell James Island - Mrs. Rosalee White Mitchell, 72, of James Island, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Mrs. Mitchell was the mother of, Joenethia W. Seabrook (George), Felicia White and Althea M. Coleman; daughter of Samuel Aiken and Helen Aiken; grandmother of, Lorenzo White, Sharod White, Timothy Matthews, Keonte Mitchell, Ali White, Persephone Harrison and the late Tyrone Moore Jr; nine great-grandchildren who she loved dearly. The family will receive friends at: 1121 Williams Rd. James Island, SC. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019