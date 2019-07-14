Rosalee White Mitchell James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosalee White Mitchell are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Of James Island, 1110 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Charlie Murray, Pastor. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be held Monday at the mortuary from 6-8pm. Mrs. Mitchell will lie in state at the church Monday from 10 am until the hour of service. Mrs. Mitchell leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Joenethia S. White (George), Felicia White and Althea M. Coleman (Ronald); parents, Samuel Aiken and Helen A. Brown; grandchildren, Lorenzo White, Sharod White, Timothy Matthews, Keonte Mitchell and Ali White, Persephone Harrison; nine great-grandchildren who she loved dearly. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by one grandson, the late Tyrone Moore Jr.. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019