Rosalie Ann Ciccone Palazzolo Summerville - Rosalie Ann Ciccone Palazzolo, 91 of Summerville, wife of the late Frank A. Palazzolo, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Cypress Place. Flowers will be accepted. Rosalie was born on January 28, 1929 in Newark, NJ, daughter of the late Angelo and Pasqualina Ciccone. She loved to cook and read, but her greatest love was her family. Survivors are: one daughter, Donna Marie Horan (Monroe) of Summerville; and grandson, Matthew Studemeyer. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston