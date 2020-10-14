1/1
Rosalie Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Jenkins GAITHERSBURG, MD - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosalie Jenkins, those of her late husband, Rev. William Jenkins, children, Mrs. Rose Marie J. White (Israel), Mr. Samuel Jenkins (Sandra), late daughter, Ms. Florabell B. Jones, late son, Mr. Willie Gilbert Jenkins, late sisters, Ms. Marie D. Carter, Ms. Elnora D. Washington, late brother, Mr. Henry H. Brown, Sr. her loving daughter-in-law and caregiver, Mrs. Audrey Jenkins, seven grandchildren, Mr. Carlton Jenkins, Mrs. Jeanette J. Milligan (David), Mrs. Renarda J. Mayes (Donance) Mr. Rashad Jenkins (Tiffani), Ms. Rose Marie Jenkins, Mr. Joenathan Jenkins, Ms. Akia Jenkins, 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 11: a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ashley Phosphate Road. The family will have a Walk Through for Mrs. Jenkins on Friday from 3 to 7: p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The Family is asking that everyone to please have their face covered during the services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Home Going Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved