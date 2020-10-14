Rosalie Jenkins GAITHERSBURG, MD - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosalie Jenkins, those of her late husband, Rev. William Jenkins, children, Mrs. Rose Marie J. White (Israel), Mr. Samuel Jenkins (Sandra), late daughter, Ms. Florabell B. Jones, late son, Mr. Willie Gilbert Jenkins, late sisters, Ms. Marie D. Carter, Ms. Elnora D. Washington, late brother, Mr. Henry H. Brown, Sr. her loving daughter-in-law and caregiver, Mrs. Audrey Jenkins, seven grandchildren, Mr. Carlton Jenkins, Mrs. Jeanette J. Milligan (David), Mrs. Renarda J. Mayes (Donance) Mr. Rashad Jenkins (Tiffani), Ms. Rose Marie Jenkins, Mr. Joenathan Jenkins, Ms. Akia Jenkins, 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 11: a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ashley Phosphate Road. The family will have a Walk Through for Mrs. Jenkins on Friday from 3 to 7: p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The Family is asking that everyone to please have their face covered during the services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
