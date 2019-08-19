In Loving Memory Of ROSALIE WHITE Who departed this life August 20, 2008 Nothing can be more beautiful than the memories we have of you. To us you were so special; God must have thought so, too. Time heals all wounds, they say, but we don't think so, not today. We have so much we want to share, but we look for you and you're not there. What we would give to see your special smile, just to sit and joke a while. Loving thoughts shall always wander to the spot where you were laid. We love you, Mom, and we always will. The void in our hearts time will never fill. Cherished Memories, your Children, Rebecca Murray, Annabell Frasier, Katherine Brown, Leroy White Jr., Thomas E. White, Robert F. White, Matthew White, Grands, Great-Grands, and Great-Great Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019