Rosalinde E. Altman "Mickey" Bishop Summerville - Rosalinde E. Altmann "Mickey" Bishop, widow of John Marvin Bishop died Friday, May 24, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Mrs. Bishop was born March 27, 1929, in Munich, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Friedrich "Fritz" Victor Altmann and Franciska "Fanny" Badsching Altmann. She was a retired dental assistant from Charleston, SC where she spent most of her life. She is survived by two step- children; Denise Bishop Canaday (Allen), Moncks Corner, SC, and John Marvin Bishop, Jr. (Reada) Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a step-grandchild, Brennan Canaday Sweatman (A.J.), Moncks corner, SC; three step- great-grandchildren: Bently Canaday, Destiny Sweatman, and Sage Sweatman; and a brother-in-law, Robert Bishop (Kathryn), Harleyville, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, and two husbands, Jack A. Jones and John Marvin Bishop. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury- St. James United Methodist Church, 754 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
