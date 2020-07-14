Rosalyn Mayer Wieters Charleston - Rosalyn "Tot" Mayer Wieters, 98, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Marion F. Wieters, entered into eternal life Saturday, July 11, 2020. Her private Graveside Service will be held in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Rosalyn was born March 8, 1922, in Pomaria, South Carolina, daughter of the late Luther Andrew Mayer and Violet Summer Mayer. She graduated from Pomaria School and earned her nursing degree from Columbia Hospital. Rosalyn served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy in World War II as a nurse. After the war, she received her B.S. in nursing from the University of South Carolina, and then moved to Charleston where she met her husband and worked as a nurse and instructor at Roper Hospital. When her boys were born, she became a stay at home mom. Later, she returned to nursing and worked in the Charleston County Head Start Program. A big part of her life was St. Matthew's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and was an active member of Circle 13 and the XYZ ers. She also volunteered for many years at St. Andrews Playground. She was a beloved mother, mother-in-law and Granny. She is survived by her four sons, William Wieters (Linda) of Summerville, SC; Richard Wieters (Pam) of Goose Creek, SC; James Wieters (Debra) of Chapin, SC; Paul Wieters (Mottie) of Charleston, SC; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
