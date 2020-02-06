|
Rosamond "Rosie" Ravenel Bee Rockville, SC - The Funeral Service for Rosamond "Rosie" Ravenel Bee will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow in churchyard. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 3673 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455 or to the Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or to Holy Trinity Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 95 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020