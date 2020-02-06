Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Parish Church
3673 Maybank Highway
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
St. John's Parish Churchyard
3673 Maybank Highway
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosamond Bee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosamond Ravenel "Rosie" Bee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosamond Ravenel "Rosie" Bee Obituary
Rosamond "Rosie" Ravenel Bee Rockville, SC - The Funeral Service for Rosamond "Rosie" Ravenel Bee will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow in churchyard. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 3673 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455 or to the Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or to Holy Trinity Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 95 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosamond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -