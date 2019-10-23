Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosborough Heins Pearson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosborough Heins Pearson Charleston - Eloise Rosborough Heins died on October 20, 2019, after living bravely with Alzheimer's Disease. Rosborough was born on April 21, 1945, in Columbia, SC. She was a daughter of Emma Kersh Muller Heins and Arthur Boerner Heins, Jr. Rosborough graduated from Dreher High School and attended the University of South Carolina. During her working career, Rosborough worked as an administrative assistant for the space program in Cape Canaveral, FL, for the medical school at the University of South Florida, and for other educational programs in Florida. Rosborough resided in Signal Mountain, TN, for many years where she was a communicant of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Her most treasured employment was a preschool teacher of The Two's at St. Timothy's Preschool. Generations of children around Signal Mountain and Chattanooga fondly recall their time in "Miss Rose's" class at St. Timothy's. An avid collector of antiques, Rosborough loved all things beautiful, old, and Southern. Rosborough was proud to be a member of the Colonial Dames. Most of all, she loved her family, her sisters, their husbands, and her myriad of cousins. Rosborough is survived by her sisters, Emma Heins Corley (Glenn) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Yancey Heins O'Kelley, (George), of Beaufort, SC; her six nephews, Daniel Corley of Durham, NC, Todd Corley of Las Vegas, NV, Hampton Corley (Katie) of Chapel Hill, NC, Hamlin (Mary Perrin) O'Kelley of Charleston, SC, Arthur O'Kelley of Beaufort, SC, and Wade O'Kelley, (Allison) of Hartsville, SC; her great- nieces and nephews, Will, Jack, Bennett, and Caleb Corley; Margaret, Perrin, Virginia, Caroline, Emma and Jane O'Kelley; as well as by the incomparable Diane Campbell, who cared for Rosborough for years. A funeral service for Rosborough will be held at 2 o'clock, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 307 Longtown Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Burial will follow at Aimwell Cemetery, where many of her Rosborough family relations have been resting in the sure and certain hope of the Resurrection for generations. A reception will follow the burial in the church fellowship hall. The family is deeply indebted to Diane Campbell for her love, devotion and care of Rosborough. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Family Services of Greater Beaufort, PO Box 1514, Beaufort, SC 29901 or to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



