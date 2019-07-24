Roscoe "Rocky" Jones Sullivan Isle of Palms - Roscoe "Rocky" Jones Sullivan, 66, of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina, husband of Marilou Howard Sullivan entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 23, 2019. His memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church - Isle of Palms, 12 21st Avenue at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the residence after the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Rocky was born August 5, 1952 in Greenville, South Carolina, son of the late Paul Allen Sullivan, Sr. and the late Anne Lee Jones Sullivan. He graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC and the Baptist College of Charleston where he was a member of the baseball team. Rocky was an avid outdoorsman enjoying boating, fishing, golfing and was a member of the VFW Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and was a member of the First United Methodist Church on the Isle of Palms where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Men's Club. Rocky was the retired co-owner of National Furniture Company of Charleston. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Paul A. "Butch" Sullivan, Jr. and his beloved dog Nikki. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 25, 2019