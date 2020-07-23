Rose Ann Mikell-Jewell JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rose Ann "Sista" Mikell-Jewell are invited to attend her Private Memorial Services on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 NOON in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. "Sista" went home to be with Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. She fought a good fight. She finished her course and she kept the faith. Rose Ann "Sista" Mikell-Jewell leaves to cherish her fond memories: her beloved son, Delmus Mikell (Suzette), brothers: Joseph Mikell III (Angie) of Teaneck, NJ, Nathaniel Mikell (Noreen) of Charleston, SC, Daniel Mikell (Gail) of Long Island, New York, Francis 'Clifford' Mikell and William Mikell of Charleston, SC, James 'David' Mikell (Lorna) of Chuluota, FL, her sisters: Jeanette Sherman and Judy G. Washington (Eugene) both of Charleston, SC; 3 grandchildren: Delmus Jr., Victor, and Makayla; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Rosa Ann's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Pauline Mikell along with two brothers-Jerome 'Deet' Mikell and Benjamin Green who preceded her in death. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston