1/1
Rose Ann Mikell-Jewell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Ann Mikell-Jewell JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rose Ann "Sista" Mikell-Jewell are invited to attend her Private Memorial Services on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 NOON in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. "Sista" went home to be with Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. She fought a good fight. She finished her course and she kept the faith. Rose Ann "Sista" Mikell-Jewell leaves to cherish her fond memories: her beloved son, Delmus Mikell (Suzette), brothers: Joseph Mikell III (Angie) of Teaneck, NJ, Nathaniel Mikell (Noreen) of Charleston, SC, Daniel Mikell (Gail) of Long Island, New York, Francis 'Clifford' Mikell and William Mikell of Charleston, SC, James 'David' Mikell (Lorna) of Chuluota, FL, her sisters: Jeanette Sherman and Judy G. Washington (Eugene) both of Charleston, SC; 3 grandchildren: Delmus Jr., Victor, and Makayla; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Rosa Ann's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Pauline Mikell along with two brothers-Jerome 'Deet' Mikell and Benjamin Green who preceded her in death. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasley's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved