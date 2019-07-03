|
|
Rose Deas Anderson Awendaw - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019 Mrs. Rose Marie Deas Anderson Residence: Awendaw, SC. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rose Marie Deas Anderson are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 11:00 AM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Mt. Nebo AME Church Cemetery Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Mr. Demetrius Anderson, Sr.; siblings: Rev. Leon Deas (Joy) and Rev. Dr. Betty Deas Clark; aunt, Mrs. Judith Porcher; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Anderson; parents: Mrs. and Mrs. Sam and Rosa Kinlaw Deas, Sr.; siblings: Mr. Sam Deas, Jr., Mrs. Delores D. Cooper, Mr. Nathaniel Deas, and Mr. John H. Deas. Viewing for Mrs. Anderson will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 41229 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019