Rose Goldberg Charleston - Rose "Royza bat Chaim" Mibab Goldberg December 5, 1923 - March 1, 2020 Born: Wlodizmierz, Wolynski, Poland known in Yiddish as Ludmir Born in December of 1923, Rose Goldberg lived an amazing life full of love despite being surrounded by such overwhelming hate during her youth. Rose, who defied the odds throughout her life, was a survivor of the Holocaust in which 20,000 Jews in her hometown of Ludmir, Poland were murdered in the early 1940's making Rose one of just 100 Jews from the town to survive. Rose bravely saved family members during the Holocaust, sometimes witnessing murders of her own family and eventually living several months underground sharing only a pipe with several family members to get air from above. She eventually escaped with her brave husband Carl, whom she married in January of 1945, and their daughter Eva who was born in a displaced person's camp in Germany in 1946. In 1949, Rose, Carl and Eva moved to Jacksonville, Florida in the United States thanks to a sponsorship from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS). They came to the United States without money, family or friends but not only survived but thrived despite dire circumstances. Rose and Carl managed to buy a modest but beautiful home as Rose gave birth next to Anita and then Susie. Carl and Rose took on many jobs to make ends meet and Rose eventually ran Jacksonville Hadassah's thrift shop. Rose's small family of five in Jacksonville eventually grew to eight grandchildren (one passing away shortly after birth), seven great grandchildren (soon to be eight) and a number of wonderful friends and family who will miss her sorely. Rose passed away in the company of her family including her three beautiful daughters who will continue to share her values and grow her legacy. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Chaya (Of Blessed Memory) and Chaim Mibab (OBM) and her husband Carl "Kisel" Goldberg (OBM). She was also preceded in death by several siblings including a baby who passed away during infancy whose name was unknown (OBM), a brother Moishe (Yenta & daughter Esther) Mibab (OBM), brother Bentzi Mibab, sister Ruchel (engaged to Abe - OBM) Mibab (OBM), Herschel Mibab (OBM) and survived by Reuven Mibab (Dalia with three daughters Rachel, Achva and Orlee) and Peretz (Renee ((OBM)) and their four children Charles, Ben, Alan and Malory). Rose is survived by her children: Eva Lipman (Charles), Anita Zucker (David) & Susie Davis (Bobby). She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Wendy Lipman (OBM) and her son-in-law Jerry Zucker (OBM) and survived by her grandchildren Andy (Andrea) Lipman, Emily Lipman, Jonathan (Laura) Zucker, Andrea (Aaron) Lee-Zucker, Jeffrey (Jessica) Zucker, Erin Davis & Drew (Dani) Davis, seven great-grandchildren (with another to come) and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers for the service are Andy Lipman, Jonathan Zucker, Jeffrey Zucker, Drew Davis, Ben Mibab & Alan Mibab. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Lipman, Bobby Davis, David Popowski, Charles Mibab, Aaron Lee-Zucker & David Ray. Thank you to her wonderful caregivers for making her so comfortable during her last several years. Rose, who was nearly killed several times as a teenager and in her early twenties, managed to live a long, meaningful life and passed away at the age of 96. She was not just the matriarch of her family; she was the hero. Please join us in celebrating Rose Goldberg's inspiring life as graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Jacksonville Jewish Center's New Memorial Park (aka New Center Cemetery) at 200 East 43rd Street, Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020