Rose Marie Herriott Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rose Herriott are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:30 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at the mortuary. Interment - Cedar Hill Cemetery, Huger, SC. Mrs. Herriott leaves to cherish her children, Lakesha H. Dudley (Jason), Antoinette Herriott-Coaxum (Clifford), Anita L. Herriott, and Billy R. Herriott, Jr.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her aunt, Lillian Anderson; sisters, Sheryl McDaniel, Delores Wilder, Annette McDaniel, Kathy Anderson, Dianne McDaniel Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston