Rose Marie Luciw

Rose Marie Luciw Mt. Pleasant - Rose Marie Pevarnik Luciw, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, widow of Michael J. Luciw, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Burial will take place in North Arlington, New Jersey. Rose Marie was born July 30, 1920, in Newark, NJ. She was a daughter of John Pevarnik and Mary Matus Pevarnik. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine M. Lipman and her husband, Edward, of Mt. Pleasant, a grandson, Ross Lipman and his wife, Dolly, of Charleston and two great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Sam. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
