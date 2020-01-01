|
Rose Marie Williams Ancrum SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends are invited to the Home-Going services of Mrs. Rose Marie Williams Ancrum; beloved wife of Mr. Henry Ancrum on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC; Interment Ancrum Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-7 PM at the funeral home. There will also be a Memorial Service for Mrs. Ancrum on January 11, 2020. Services has been entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020