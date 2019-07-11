Rose Mary Haynes-Geddis SUMMERVILLE - Rose Mary Haynes-Geddis, 64, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of Charlie Geddis and daughter of late Reese and Sarah Dewese Haynes, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Funeral services for Mrs. Geddis will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in New Bethel Sounds of Praise, 351 Greyback Road, Summerville, SC 29483. She will be laid to rest in Brownsville Community Cemetery, 101 Pidgeon Bay Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour service. Mrs. Geddis is survived by her husband, Charlie Geddis; daughter, Artheria Michelle Geddis-Bennett (Johnnie); grandchildren:Quort'nee Va'Shaun Tyreek Tucker and Shakur Horatio Tucker; siblings: Reese Haynes, Jr. (Betsy), Barbara Logan (Charles), Jackie Haynes (Brenda), Florette Wright (Al), Larry Haynes (Diane), Floyd Haynes (Wanda), Patricia Ann Haynes and Connie Porscha and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
