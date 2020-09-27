Rose Myers Hanahan - Rose Maree Jordan Myers passed away Friday morning, September 25, 2020. She was 84 years old. Rose Maree was born in Lynchburg, South Carolina on November 14, 1935 to mother, Mildred Edith Keels Jordan and father, Willie Keith Jordan, Sr. She is survived by two children, Wesley Max Myers and Donna Myers Knudsen (Neil), two grandsons, Jacob Elton Myers and Brandon Michael Knudsen (Kirsten), one great-granddaughter, Juliana Evae Knudsen, one sister, Millie Jordan Melton (Rick) and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Lenora Jordan Foster (Julian), W. Keith Jordan, Jr., Thompson Keels (Tom) Jordan, and her most beloved husband of 58 years, Max Elton Myers. Rose Maree graduated from Olanta High School and continued her education at Winthrop College graduating in 1958 with a double major in English and Art and spent four summers touring with the Barter Theater in Abington, Virginia. Rose Maree became an English teacher at Fishburne Elementary in Hanahan in 1960. She later taught art at Middle Park Elementary in North Charleston. Her teaching career spanned two decades, teaching generations of children during the day while pursuing her Master's and Doctorate degrees in Elementary Education during the evenings. She became an assistant principal and then principal at Goodwin Elementary School in West Ashely before approaching the Charleston County School Board with her idea for a "magnet school" with "arts infused curriculum". Through Rose Maree's vision and persistence, the Ashley River Creative Arts School and the Charleston County School of the Arts were founded. The SOA Performing Arts Center was named in her honor. Both schools became extremely successful, winning many state and national awards, including the National Blue Ribbon Award and the Elizabeth O'Neil Verner Award. Due to their success, she was invited to public school districts across the country implementing arts infused curriculum. She was honored by the Kennedy Center for her arts in education initiative. She earned the respect of all because of her dedication to the education of our children and her innate ability to harness whatever avenue best served to reach each, individual child in such a way as to afford them an education that enriched their lives to the fullest whether it was through the arts or something else. Rose Maree valued her private life where she indulged many passions. Her love and devotion to her family was her top priority. We count ourselves extremely fortunate to have a mother whose fierce love was truly unconditional and whose support never, ever waivered. Rose Maree's appreciation for Mother Nature was a joy to behold. Her compassion for every living creature including domesticated pets, injured wildlife and sickly plants was unsurpassed. She considered herself a protector of the Earth and saw her ability to nurture anything back to life as a spiritual gift. She was a ferocious reader and possessed a vocabulary that sent many running for a dictionary. If one found themselves on her wrong side, she could address them with words that left them wondering if they had been rebuked or complimented. Her command of the English language was extraordinary and her ability to own an audience during large speaking events was most impressive. Never has there been a more gifted public speaker which she always credited to her theater background. Though talented in many artistic ways, she only mastered one; the art of persuasion. Rose Maree always believed that each of us have a responsibility to each other and were put on this earth specifically to lift each other up so we could all be the best version of ourselves. For this reason, she mentored many and participated in all civic responsibilities. Rose Maree was an extraordinary woman born well ahead of her of time. Her life and accomplishments are an inspiration to all. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family on the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home website, www.carolinamemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in support of the arts in education.
