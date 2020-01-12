|
Rose Wilson Hay Charleston - Rose Wilson Hay, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Daniel Ellis Hay Jr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 12, 2020. Her funeral service will be held, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Rd. at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Churchyard. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the interment. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Rosie was born November 23, 1925 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Edings Whaley and Rosa Warren Wilson. She grew up on Fairlawn Plantation and in Rockville, SC. Rosie attended St. Johns High School and received her high school diploma from Anderson Junior College. She was a homemaker, a Golden Age Master of the American Contract Bridge League and enjoyed playing the organ. Rosie was a longtime member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church and a life member of the James Island Dance Club. She is survived by her four daughters, Rose Ellis Hay Blessing (Dale) of Johns Island, Lebby Hay McElmurray (Herndon) of Johns Island, Anne Hay Marcengill (Sam) of Beaufort, SC and Kathryn Hay McDaniel (Randy) of Greenwood, SC; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, Amy McElmurray Humphries (Oliver and Ellis) of Fairview, TN, Kelley McElmurray Pruitt (Noah) (Isabella and Madeline), Dr. James H. McElmurray III (Katie), Dr. Walter Dale "Bo" Blessing Jr. (Anne) (Walter, Jane and Lydia), Lydia Blessing Applegate (William) (Sam and Ellis), all of Charleston, SC; Kimberly Timmerman Keyserling (Todd) (Will and Wade) of Beaufort, SC, James Bennett Timmerman Jr. (Tara) (Ashley and Gage) of Greenwood, SC, Anna Marcengill Desourdy (David) (John and Sam) of Mint Hill, NC, Mandy Marcengill Nabors (Joshua) (Declan and Caroline) of Sumter, SC; Dr. Katie McDaniel White (Michael) of Greenville, SC, The Honorable Ellen McDaniel Shelley (Wes) of Marion, NC; Rebecca Hay Sturgis (Peter) and Emily Wilson Hay both of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Daniel Ellis Hay Jr. and her son Daniel Ellis Hay III. The family wishes to thank Mazaline Legare for her long time care of their mother and Benzina Washington for her care and to Roper Hospice for their support. Memorials may be made to Johns Island Presbyterian Church 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020