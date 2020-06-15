Rosella Green Webster Charleston - Mrs. Rosella Green Webster, 83, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Blackville, SC. She is survived by her grandchildren, Salena D. Green and Arbee K. Green, Jr., both of Charleston, SC, and Kabirah (Cyril) Manns of Willingboro, New Jersey; her three great-grandchildren, Antwan LaMar Green, Jr. of Charleston, SC, and Ashadey and Cyril Agyen-Asamoah both of Willingboro, New Jersey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral notice to follow. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19, calls and condolences to the immediate family of Mrs. Rosella Green Webster can be made to (843) 619-3711. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.