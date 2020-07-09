Rosemary Elizabeth Glover Bennett SUMMERVILLE - Rosemary Elizabeth Glover Bennett, 80, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest on the morning of July 5, 2020 surrounded by her children. Born in Charleston SC on October 5, 1939 to Paul Goodwin Glover and Marianna Creech Glover of Charleston. Rosemary was the eldest of four children. She was raised in her beloved city of Charleston and a graduate in 1959 of the High School of Charleston. She was a loyal friend to all that knew her. Rosemary was the 5th great- granddaughter of Edmund Bellinger Landgrave and Dr. Joseph E. Glover, Charleston physician and founder of now MUSC. Her interest in family history was serviced by her accompanying cousin, Jim B. Glover V of Marietta GA. Visiting former homes and plantations, cemeteries documenting Glover Ancestry for a book titled Colonial Joseph E. Glover and his descendants. Rosemary was happiest when involved in doing things with her family and friends. She was a gracious, multi-talented, artist and decorator. In her retirement, she spent time creating things to sell at the farmers markets and family gatherings. She was a devoted member of the Summerville Presbyterian Church for 50 years. Being a part of this special church meant so much to her, as she was also a devoted choir member Rosemary had many talents and enjoyed several positions throughout the city of Charleston. She was a founding member of the Glover family association and the Heyward family association. Also a member of the Colonial Joseph E. Glover chapter of DAR in Walterboro SC. She is survived by her son, Scott D. McLauchlin and only daughter, Katherine Allison Elizabeth Bennett. Her brother, Paul G. Glover, Jr. and her sister, Catherine G. Jager both of Charleston. Daughter-in-law, Terri M. McLauchlin, 2 grandchildren, Tyler D. McLauchlin and Anna M. McLauchlin. 1 great-granddaughter, Lainey L. McLauchlin, all of Summerville. Several nieces and nephews which she loved tremendously. She was preceded by her precious son, John David Bennett III, former husband, John D. Bennett of Adams Run SC and sister, Jennie G. Decesare of Charleston. A celebration of her life will be held at the Summerville Presbyterian Church on July 15, 2020 at 4pm. Due to 6 feet social distancing with COVID, the service will be held in the church gym. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
