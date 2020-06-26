Rev. Rosemary F. Smalls
Rev. Rosemary F. Smalls CHARLESTON - Rev. Rosemary F. Smalls, 72, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2020. A Walk Through Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. The Family will have a Private Graveside Service. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Hudson Jerome Smalls, sons, Michael McReynolds and Willis McReynolds, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, Shirley Wilson (Robert), Barbara Fields and Leroy Fields and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
