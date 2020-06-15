I will miss you, mom. I'm glad I was with you for you final moments. You were a fabulous mother. I grew up marveling at your incredible artistic talents. Painting, stained glass, playing the piano, writing, making clothes and furniture for my dolls. You could do it all! You wanted the best for me and gave me everything you had. Thank you! I didn't realize all of it then, but I've definitely known it for a long, long time. I'm glad I got to give back some of that love in your later years as Alzheimer's slowed your mind but not your body. You had more energy in your 80s than I have in my 50s. Your passing from a fall was not anticipated, but in retrospect, your on-the-go energy did sometimes push you more than your frailties may have allowed. I hope I can have that spunk as I age, and I hope I can always make you proud. I will take care of dad; don't worry about that. You take care of all our pets who undoubtedly met you at the pearly gates. Give them some loving from me. Until we meet again...love you.

Kelley Doherty

Daughter