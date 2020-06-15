Rosemary Jacono Doherty
1937 - 2020
Rosemary Jacono Doherty Mt. Pleasant - Rosemary Jacono Doherty, 83, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Philip Agustine Doherty III entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Rosemary was born April 20, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Jacono and the late Antonette Lanese Jacono. She married her husband, Philip, in 1961. Rosemary was a school teacher and taught English as a second language. She and her husband were former long-time residents of San Mateo, California. Rosemary was very active in her church and her community throughout her life. She taught CCD classes for many years at St. Bartholomew's Church in San Mateo, CA. She also put her considerable artistic talents to work often, designing and painting sets for local and school theatre productions. Anyone invited to her home would immediately be treated to paintings, doll houses, and numerous craft projects filling each room. She is survived by her husband, Philip A. Doherty III of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Philip A Doherty IV of Hayward, CA; daughter, Kelley A Doherty (Marcy) of Mount Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Stuart Doherty and their mother, Jane Doherty, and grandchild, Avery Redick. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6969 at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406, http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Benedict Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 15, 2020
I will miss you, mom. I'm glad I was with you for you final moments. You were a fabulous mother. I grew up marveling at your incredible artistic talents. Painting, stained glass, playing the piano, writing, making clothes and furniture for my dolls. You could do it all! You wanted the best for me and gave me everything you had. Thank you! I didn't realize all of it then, but I've definitely known it for a long, long time. I'm glad I got to give back some of that love in your later years as Alzheimer's slowed your mind but not your body. You had more energy in your 80s than I have in my 50s. Your passing from a fall was not anticipated, but in retrospect, your on-the-go energy did sometimes push you more than your frailties may have allowed. I hope I can have that spunk as I age, and I hope I can always make you proud. I will take care of dad; don't worry about that. You take care of all our pets who undoubtedly met you at the pearly gates. Give them some loving from me. Until we meet again...love you.
Kelley Doherty
Daughter
June 14, 2020
Lord knows Ill truly miss my Rosemary, this was a shocking to me. Rose you really hurt me with this one, please watch over me my angel ... I love you so much Rosemary... I grew to love you like you was my very own family member!!!!
Marquetta
Friend
