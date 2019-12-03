|
Rosemary Pipkin Lupton Holly Hill, SC - Rosemary Pipkin Lupton, 76, of Holly Hill, SC, wife to Charles "Skip" Vance Lupton, Sr., entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1943 in Kingstree, SC to the late William E Pipkin Sr. and Edna E Pipkin. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Charles "Skip" Vance Lupton, Sr.; children, Rebecca M Wallace (John), Donna R Nowak (Walter), John Randall Lupton (Carla), Charles "Skip" V Lupton Jr. (Danielle), and Michael A Lupton (Nickie) The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek, SC. A funeral service will be held in the same location on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. The burial will immediately follow at Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue, Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019