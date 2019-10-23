Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Rosemary Shuford


1933 - 2019
Rosemary Shuford Obituary
Rosemary Shuford Goose Creek - Rosemary Chinners Shuford, 86, of Goose Creek, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. She was born to the late Charles Elias and Ada Alma Dean Chinners July 20, 1933 in Ridgeville, SC. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Ralph and Hugh. Rosemary graduated salutatorian from Ridgeville High School in 1951 and earned a BS in Elementary Education from Newberry College, where she played on the basketball team. Rosemary is survived by three children: Susan Pancoski (Bob), Mary Jessey, and Julie Barrington. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rosemary taught at Summerville Elementary, Columbia BC #1, and Sullivan's Island Elementary before leaving the education field to work as a proofreader for the State Printing Company. She was immensely proud of her family and never missed an opportunity to tell them she loved them "to the moon and back". She delighted in being a mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother and had a unique ability to make everyone feel special. Rosemary leaves behind cherished memories of a home filled with laughter and warmth. She remained true to her humble and faithful nature, stating she knew God had "a little cottage with rose bushes and a white picket fence" waiting for her. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 p.m.-7p.m. at Parks Funeral Home in Summerville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parks Funeral Home Chapel in Summerville. In lieu of flowers, Rosemary requested that donations be made to Cypress Campground c/o Cypress Methodist Church, 256 Myers Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472 ATTN: Lynn Hoover OR Charleston Calvary Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 329, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
