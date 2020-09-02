1/
Rosena Edith Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosena Edith Bennett CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosena Edith Bennett, those of her late husband, John Bennett, Sr., daughters, Antionette Bennett-Bluford (William), the Reverend Marionette E. Bennett, Valjean Campbell Boyd, Robin Bennett Blunt (Fred), late sons, John H. Bennett, Jr., Douglas L. Bennett, Sr., grandchildren, Douglas Bennett, Jr. (Jen), Blair Bennett (Melissa), Jenna Blunt, Brittnye Boyd Dix (Sirach), Madison Blunt (Fiance William Ramsey), Fred (VJ) Blunt, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ava Bennett, Braxton Bennett, Brandon Blunt, W. Austin Ramsey, Peyton Ramsey, Noah Ramsey, daughter-in-law, Pamela Wragg Bennett; special angels, Mrs. Richardine Alston, Mrs. Cynthia McCottry Smith, Mrs. Lucille Blunt, Mr. William Bryant and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are invited to celebrate and cherish memories of her life on Saturday September 5, 2020, 11: a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 106 Line Street, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1 800-290-5954. The family will have a Walk Through for Mrs. Bennett on Friday at the funeral home from 5 to 7: p.m. The family is asking that everyone please wear your mask. The interment will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved