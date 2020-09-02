Rosena Edith Bennett CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosena Edith Bennett, those of her late husband, John Bennett, Sr., daughters, Antionette Bennett-Bluford (William), the Reverend Marionette E. Bennett, Valjean Campbell Boyd, Robin Bennett Blunt (Fred), late sons, John H. Bennett, Jr., Douglas L. Bennett, Sr., grandchildren, Douglas Bennett, Jr. (Jen), Blair Bennett (Melissa), Jenna Blunt, Brittnye Boyd Dix (Sirach), Madison Blunt (Fiance William Ramsey), Fred (VJ) Blunt, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ava Bennett, Braxton Bennett, Brandon Blunt, W. Austin Ramsey, Peyton Ramsey, Noah Ramsey, daughter-in-law, Pamela Wragg Bennett; special angels, Mrs. Richardine Alston, Mrs. Cynthia McCottry Smith, Mrs. Lucille Blunt, Mr. William Bryant and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are invited to celebrate and cherish memories of her life on Saturday September 5, 2020, 11: a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 106 Line Street, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1 800-290-5954. The family will have a Walk Through for Mrs. Bennett on Friday at the funeral home from 5 to 7: p.m. The family is asking that everyone please wear your mask. The interment will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston