Rosetta H. "Rosie" Sanders James Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Rosetta "Rosie" H. Sanders are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12:00 Noon in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Road, James Island, SC. Rev., Dr. George Kugblenu, Pastor and Rev. Hercules Champaigne, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Friday. Ms. Sanders will lie in state at the church 11AM Saturday until the hour of service. Ms. Sanders leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Tanshella White, Lateisha Thomas (Kristopher Sr.) and Ebony Ephriam Collins; siblings, Maxine Hezekiah and Sarah Champaigne; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019