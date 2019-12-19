|
|
Rosetta Moten Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Rosetta Moten are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Miracle Christian Center, 7420 Cross County Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Moten is survived by her children, Danielle Renee Moten, Jasmine Nicole Moten, Ariona Marie Moten, and Nathaniel John Moten; grandchildren, Kassidy Zaria Moten, Kiotti Antonio Ling, and Ayva Marie Moten; her mother, Georgia Marie Moten-Ford; siblings, Michael Moten, Donna Moten, Reverend Annette (Anthony) Holmes, Paula Moten, Gerald Moten, and Martina Moten-Davis; uncles, James Laval Moten, and Charles Simmons (Francis); aunt, Verlisa Moten; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019