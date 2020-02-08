|
Rosetta Richardson- Smith Huger, SC - Mrs. Rosetta Richardson- Smith, entered into eternal rest on Friday Feburary 7, 2020. Residence: 1037 Brokinrich Road Huger, SC 29450. Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Mr. Joe and Mrs Mary Brown Richardson; wife of, Mr. Cleveland Smith; mother of, Oleather Smith, Rev Cindy Shaw(Timothy), Cletis Smith (Shelia),Clifford Smith(Karen), Rodney Smith(Karen), Craig Smith(Rica), Reginald Smith(Stace) and Mr. Antonio Smith; sister of, Thelma Wade, Leo Richardson(Helen), Arthur Henry Richardson(Rose), Sara Crawford, Abraham Richardson(Myrtle), Sammie Richardson(Emily) and David Richardson(Rev. Victoria). Mrs. Smith, retired Dietian from Cainhoy School, was 84 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
