Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Rosetta Richardson-Smith

Rosetta Richardson-Smith Obituary
Rosetta Richardson-Smith Huger, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Rosetta Richardson-Smith are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:00 AM at Stewart Chapel UM Church 2469 Cainhoy Road, Huger SC 29450. Interment: LaVance Cemetery. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Mr. Cleveland Smith; her children, Oleather Smith, Rev. Cindy Shaw (Timothy), Cletis Smith (Shelia), Clifford Smith (Karen), Rodney Smith (Karen), Craig Smith (Rica), Reginald Smith (Stacey) and Antonio Smith; her siblings, Thelma Wade, Leo Richardson (Helen), Arthur Henry Richardson (Rose), Sara Crawford, Abraham Richardson (Myrtle), Sammie Richardson (Emily) and David Richardson (Rev. Victoria), Louise Porcher, Rev. Elijah "TJ" Richardson (Patricia), and Janet Wright (Rev. Levi); and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Chapel.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2020
