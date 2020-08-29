Rosiland (Nan) Busby Charleston - Rosiland (Nan) Busby died on August 24, 2020 in Charleston, S.C. She was born on March 19, 1948 to her parents, the late Roderick and Reece McCraw Busby Motley. Nan grew up in Charleston and graduated from North Charleston High School. After high school, she received an associate degree from Anderson College; a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern; and a master's in counseling from the Citadel. Friends enjoyed hearing Nan's anecdotes about her students' stories of happenings in their neighborhoods. As a member of Ashley River Baptist Church, she loved being a part of the Ladies Sunday School class, "Faithful Sisters". And hearing of the ways members helped one another were legendary, from providing food in times of need to financial support in times of job loss and in support in times of prolonged illness. Nan was active for many years in preserving Bonnie Doone Plantation, an arm of the Charleston Baptist Association. She gave her energy and spirit to this "special place" that encouraged spiritual growth in its attendees. Another special place in Nan's life was the Lake Junaluska Conference Center and its environs; for many years Nan had a vacation home there. She shared it with many of her friends as "a little piece of heaven". Nan loved to travel. When first out of college and teaching, she traveled to Russia during Christmas break and weathered the snow and very cold weather. She managed to have a great experience in a foreign land. As she grew older and more experienced, her travels broadened to include Hawaii, Italy, France, Greece, Alaska, Canadian Rockies, New York, New England, the Southwest with national parks, North Carolina beautiful mountains, and the West Coast. Serious health issues prevented Nan from completing her "bucket" list of Ireland, the Great Lakes, and a must return to "Disneyworld". She was a fun travel companion in small groups and large groups. Her favorite travel company was "Tauck". Nan was known for her warm personality, her sense of humor, and wonderful laugh. She was a people person and never met a stranger. A caring, generous, enthusiastic, and faithful friend who was always true to her convictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made honoring Nan to Ashley River Baptist Church, Attention Elevator Fund; 1101 Savannah Hwy. Charleston, SC 29407 and Lake Junaluska Assembly, Inc. Attention: Development Office PO Box 67 Lake Junaluska, NC 28745. A graveside inurnment will be on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
