Roslyn A. Milligan Charleston - Ms. Roslyn Arthuree Milligan, 70, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Residence: 370 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives and friends of Ms. Milligan are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 11:00 AM at Life Center Cathedral 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston, SC 29418. Interment: Jim Eady Cemetery. Cross, SC. Ms. Milligan is survived by her daughter, Ms. Jovene Milligan; granddaughter, Miss Ghiana Gardner; siblings: Mr. David "Bernie" Oliver, II (Andrian), Mr. Anthony Oliver and Mr. Charles Peters; aunts: Ms. Merita Aiken and Ms. Earlene Broughton; and uncle, Mr. Isaiah Aiken. Viewing for Ms. Milligan will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019