Roslyn J. Evans CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Deaconess Roslyn J. Evans, those of her husband, the late Deacon Samuel Evans, children, the late Tyrone Evans Sr., (Kaye), Daryl Evans, Sr., (Melissa), Erek Evans and Derek Evans; grandchildren, Vincent Evans (Jenelle), Tyrone Evans Jr., Tasmine Evans, Chloe Evans, Daryl Evans, Jr., Ashley Barnes and Autumn Barnes; sisters, Barbara Johnson (Albert), Frances Williams (the late Larry), Lois Brooks (Willard); brothers, the late Moses Jenkins (Esther) and the late Junius Jenkins, Jr.; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives are invited to attend her graveside service Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, South Carolina. Family viewing Friday, October 23, 12 noon, public viewing Friday from 4 to 7 PM at Fielding Funeral Home, 122 Logan St., Charleston, SC 29401 (843)722-3348. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
