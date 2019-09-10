Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
510 St. James Avenue
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Roswell Locke Obituary
Roswell Locke Goose Creek - Roswell T Locke, 61, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1958 in Macon, Georgia, son of Peggy Peterman and Roswell Locke. He is survived by his wife, Ana Locke of Goose Creek, SC; granddaughters, Deanna Gast of PA and Jessica Bailey of PA, Michael D. Gast, Jr. of MD, and cousins in GA. Roswell loved playing golf, fishing, crabbing, and above all he loved his pelican brothers and sisters (14AS sqd.)The family will receive friends on September 11, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on September 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will take place at Beaufort National Cemetery at 2PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berkeley Animal Shelter. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
