Roy Arnold "Arnie" Ferguson, Jr. Charleston - Roy Arnold "Arnie" Ferguson, Jr., 63, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Sheri Bostick Ferguson, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 24, 2020. A private visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel and a private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Fort Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Arnie was born July 20, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Roy Arnold Ferguson, Carolyn Musick Adams and Calvin Frank Adams. He worked in Commercial Construction. Arnie was a member of Fort Johnson Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Youth Sunday School Teacher. His strong Christian faith and service to his church family allowed him to impact many lives. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheri; three children: Ryan Andrew Ferguson (Jaxie) of Charleston, SC, Kelley Ferguson Traylor (Zach) of Pawley's Island, SC; and Joseph Patrick Ferguson; of Charleston, SC; and brother, Brian Ferguson of Charleston, SC. He was an uncle and brother-in-law to many special family members and leaves behind many beloved friends who are like family. Arnie was a James Island boy through and through and enjoyed many outdoor activities of the Lowcountry. Whether hunting, fishing, camping or cheering on the Clemson Tigers, he was always surrounded by family and friends. Arnie never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a helping hand and serve a friend. Because he grew up working on the family farm each summer, he developed a love of gardening and shared the fruits of his labor with anyone who would partake. He was a grill-master and proud to carry on the family tradition of barbecuing to share with all. Because of Arnie's belief in the promise of Heaven, he was often heard saying, "it's not good-bye, but I'll see you later." Memorials may be made to Fort Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Road, James Island, SC 29412 or to The Lonon Foundation. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
