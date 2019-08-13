Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy C. Laird. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Miles Road Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Miles Road Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roy C. Laird SUMMERVILLE - Roy Clayton Laird 78, of Summerville, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Monday August 12th 2019. Services will be held at noon on Thursday August 15th, at Miles Road Baptist Church. Family will receive friends between 11:00am and 12:00pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Parks Cemetery immediately after the service. Roy was born February 26, 1941. He was the son of Leon Canby Laird Sr. and Ina Smith Laird. He was a Crane Operator for the SC State Ports Authority until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church. Roy was an avid fisherman, hunter and bowler with Sandpiper Lanes Roy never met a stranger and enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was always willing to help anyone in need and was a loyal friend. Roy loved his family dearly and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roy is predeceased by one sister Dorothy E. Laird. He is survived by his wife Jane C. Laird, sisters Mary L. Murray, Betty Sexton, Diane L. Biering (Archie) and Virginia Criser (Max); brothers L. Canby Laird Jr. (Ginny) and Jerry W. Laird (Midge). Roy has one daughter Roxanne L. Campbelll (Pat), two step-sons Wally Bass and Donnie Bass. Grandchildren Christopher Raffield, Chelsea Raffield, John Albrecht and step-grand-children Nathaniel Hefner (Amanda) and Rachel Campbell, one great-grandchild and two step-great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all. Visit our guestbook at



