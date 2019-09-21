Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Clyde Hoffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Clyde Hoffman Charleston - Roy Clyde Hoffman of Charleston, SC passed away on August 28, 2019. Roy was born on June 11, 1926 in Auburn, Indiana. His parents were Darrel Clyde Hoffman and Cleora Selma Hoffman (Wolfe). Roy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jule Ann and his sisters Ila (Hoffman) Shutte, Lois (Hoffman) Bockover, Lila (Hoffman) Brannan and brothers Albert Roman Hoffman Burnel Devon Hoffman as well as brother-in-laws Cecil Bockover, Eugene Brannan and Herb Schutte and sister-in-laws Francise Hoffman and Betty Kunkle. Roy was raised in Auburn, Indiana until he was 8 years old at this time his parents moved to Bryan, Ohio. Roy attended Bryan High School where in participated in all the sports lettering in track, football, basketball and baseball. He was a 16 Letterman. During World War II both his brothers and one brother-in-law entered the military so Roy left high school to join the Navy. Roy's mother proudly displayed a 4 star flag on her front porch during the war years. Roy was stationed in Gaum with the amphibious division. After returning home from service Roy was able to complete his high school education. He became engaged to his high school sweetheart, Jule Ann Waldvogel. They were married on June 15, 1947. Because of job opportunities, they moved to Melvindale, Michigan. Roy began working for the Ford Motor Company. He applied and was accepted into the Detroit Police Academy in July of 1949. At that time Roy and Jule Ann moved to Detroit, Michigan. Roy served for 26 years on the Detroit Police Force and retired as a Sergeant Dective. After retiring, Roy had a second career as Head of Security for Rockwell Automotive Division in Troy, Michigan. Roy continued his work at Rockwell as an Assitant to the CEO until his full retirement at age 62. He and Jule Ann then moved to Charleston, SC where he enjoyed many happy years playing golf, traveling to their cottage in Michigan, playing bridge, square dancing, traveling around the world, watching his grandchildren grow and of course his church, Westminster Prebyterian. One of Roy's proud moments was getting a hole in one while playing golf at Shadowmoss Golf Club in Charleston. It wan on the 6th hole and Roy was 85 years old. Roy will be sadly missed by family and friends. He is the beloved father of Judith Ann Halberda (John), Douglas Nelson Hoffman (Susan), and Rebecca Louise Hoffman. And the beloved Grandpa of 8 grandchildren, Joseph Halberda (Amy), Justin Halberda (Lisa), Jeanette Halberda (Todd LeVasseur), Derek Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman, Ryan Hoffman, Darrel Hedrick (Lanie) and Amanda Goodwin (Jason). Roy Clyde will be sadly missed by his 14 great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Carol Hoffman, numerous nieces, and nephews, his adopted French family and his many many dear friends. Roy Clyde's memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1157 Sam Rittenburg Blvd in Charleston, SC 29407 on September 26, 2019 at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visit our guestbook at



Roy Clyde Hoffman Charleston - Roy Clyde Hoffman of Charleston, SC passed away on August 28, 2019. Roy was born on June 11, 1926 in Auburn, Indiana. His parents were Darrel Clyde Hoffman and Cleora Selma Hoffman (Wolfe). Roy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jule Ann and his sisters Ila (Hoffman) Shutte, Lois (Hoffman) Bockover, Lila (Hoffman) Brannan and brothers Albert Roman Hoffman Burnel Devon Hoffman as well as brother-in-laws Cecil Bockover, Eugene Brannan and Herb Schutte and sister-in-laws Francise Hoffman and Betty Kunkle. Roy was raised in Auburn, Indiana until he was 8 years old at this time his parents moved to Bryan, Ohio. Roy attended Bryan High School where in participated in all the sports lettering in track, football, basketball and baseball. He was a 16 Letterman. During World War II both his brothers and one brother-in-law entered the military so Roy left high school to join the Navy. Roy's mother proudly displayed a 4 star flag on her front porch during the war years. Roy was stationed in Gaum with the amphibious division. After returning home from service Roy was able to complete his high school education. He became engaged to his high school sweetheart, Jule Ann Waldvogel. They were married on June 15, 1947. Because of job opportunities, they moved to Melvindale, Michigan. Roy began working for the Ford Motor Company. He applied and was accepted into the Detroit Police Academy in July of 1949. At that time Roy and Jule Ann moved to Detroit, Michigan. Roy served for 26 years on the Detroit Police Force and retired as a Sergeant Dective. After retiring, Roy had a second career as Head of Security for Rockwell Automotive Division in Troy, Michigan. Roy continued his work at Rockwell as an Assitant to the CEO until his full retirement at age 62. He and Jule Ann then moved to Charleston, SC where he enjoyed many happy years playing golf, traveling to their cottage in Michigan, playing bridge, square dancing, traveling around the world, watching his grandchildren grow and of course his church, Westminster Prebyterian. One of Roy's proud moments was getting a hole in one while playing golf at Shadowmoss Golf Club in Charleston. It wan on the 6th hole and Roy was 85 years old. Roy will be sadly missed by family and friends. He is the beloved father of Judith Ann Halberda (John), Douglas Nelson Hoffman (Susan), and Rebecca Louise Hoffman. And the beloved Grandpa of 8 grandchildren, Joseph Halberda (Amy), Justin Halberda (Lisa), Jeanette Halberda (Todd LeVasseur), Derek Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman, Ryan Hoffman, Darrel Hedrick (Lanie) and Amanda Goodwin (Jason). Roy Clyde will be sadly missed by his 14 great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Carol Hoffman, numerous nieces, and nephews, his adopted French family and his many many dear friends. Roy Clyde's memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1157 Sam Rittenburg Blvd in Charleston, SC 29407 on September 26, 2019 at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close