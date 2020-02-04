Home

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Roy Edward Bertsche Obituary
Roy Edward Bertsche ANDERSON, SC - Roy Edward Bertsche, 89, widower of the late Ann Bertsche, died Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Carlstadt, NJ, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Lauermann Bertsche. Roy proudly served in the United States Army where he battled during the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Metal. He was known for his sense of humor, the laughter he brought forth with his joke of the day, a trait inherited by his great-grandson. Roy attended Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson. He is survived by three wonderful children, Carol Higdon, of Anderson, Barbara Panzarella, of Anderson, and George Bertsche and wife Lauren, of Greenville; five loving grandchildren, Kristina Panzarella, of Omaha NE, Jacqueline Panzarella, of Longmont CO, Jennifer Rainer, of Anderson, Haley Heaton, of Simpsonville, Grace Bertsche, of Greenville; four amazing great-grandchildren, Richard Higdon, of Anderson, Ava Rainer, of Anderson, Eli Ashley, of Simpsonville,and Hannah Edwards, of Anderson; and sister Ruth Schmidt, of Cleveland, OH. He was preceded in death by his most loving wife of 39 years, Ann Teresa Bertsche. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 06, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The Funeral Service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
