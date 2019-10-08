Roy Floyd Summerville - Retired USMC Msgt. Roy Floyd, 85, passed away Saturday evening, October 5, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born in Atlanta, GA on January 5, 1934 to the late Dexter Martin Floyd and Eva Norton Holland. He is survived by his twin brother, Ray Floyd of Rohnert, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Floyd. Roy proudly served his country for 20 years in the USMC. Roy retired from The Citadel after 20 years of service. He was a member of Coastal Shores Baptist Church. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children; Ray Floyd (Terri) of Goose Creek, Teresa Owens (Wayne) of Ladson, and Debbie Sessoms (Chris) of Summerville; 5 grandchildren, Anna Margaret Floyd, Jennifer Douglas (Kevin), Anthony Floyd (Menchie), Shawn Sessoms (Lisa), and Jeffery Owens (Danielle); 4 great- grandchildren, Kori Owens, Jacob Sessoms, Parker Sessoms, and Mikey Floyd, and a very special friend Michael Kalnas of New Jersey. The family, friends, and others whose lives Roy touched are invited to Carolina Memorial Funeral Home from 5-8PM, Thursday, October 10, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11AM at Carolina Memorial Chapel, with interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019