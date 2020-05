Roy Lee Mackey Hollywood, SC - Mr. Roy Lee Mackey, 68, of Hollywood (Petersfield Section) entered into eternal rest at his residence, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Mrs. Avis Wilson Mackey; beloved father of Leroy (Debbie) Bowens, Keisha Gould, and Caesar (Aileen) Mackey; brother of Evelyn Mackey, Viola (Herbert) Jamison, Pearlee Green, Sharon White and Lawton (Sylvia) Mackey, Jr. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com . Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston