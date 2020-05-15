Roy Lee Mackey
Roy Lee Mackey Hollywood, SC - Mr. Roy Lee Mackey, 68, of Hollywood (Petersfield Section) entered into eternal rest at his residence, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Mrs. Avis Wilson Mackey; beloved father of Leroy (Debbie) Bowens, Keisha Gould, and Caesar (Aileen) Mackey; brother of Evelyn Mackey, Viola (Herbert) Jamison, Pearlee Green, Sharon White and Lawton (Sylvia) Mackey, Jr. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
