Roy Lyman Carlow LADSON - Roy Lyman Carlow, 78, of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest in his home surrounded by his loving family on September 13, 2019. Roy was born June 25, 1941 in Waltham, MA. Roy was the son of the late Lyman E. Carlow and Doris E. (Pesce) Carlow. Roy began his career in Civil Service at the Boston Naval Shipyard until transferring to the Planning and Estimating Department of the Charleston Naval Shipyard in 1973, where he retired in 1991. Roy enjoyed spending time with friends and family, gardening, spending summers at the family lake house in NH and loved wood working, especially when it came to making unique toys for his seven grandchildren. Roy was a volunteer at the Trident Medical Center for 12 years and a parishioner at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek. Roy was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and friend. Roy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Barton Carlow, daughters Karen Carlow McKamey (Lance) and Beth Carlow Morgan (Chad), son Jeffrey Barton Carlow and daughter-in-law Janell Mobert Carlow (Brian); 7 grandchildren Lane Bentley, Bentley Carlow, Grayson Carlow, Ava Grace Carlow, Jonah Jackson, Charles Morgan and Ava Morgan; 3 brothers, Arthur Carlow (Liz), Richard Carlow (Cathy) and Louis Carlow (Donna); and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by son Brian Carlow and parents Lyman and Doris Carlow. A memorial Mass for Roy Carlow will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC. A reception will follow immediately at the Immaculate Conception Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in his memory. Visit our guestbook at



