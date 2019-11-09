Ruben C. Shohet Charleston - A long-time resident of Manhattan, Ruben C. Shohet, age 84, passed away on October 31 in Charleston, SC. A service was held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on November 1. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol, his former wife, Harriet, his two daughters, Carla and Jacqueline, his three grandsons, Ethan, Elan and Gavi, and his sisters, Claire and Ketty. Ruben had a rich and fulfilling life. He was born in Cairo, Egypt, into a close- knit family of Middle Eastern Jews. He graduated from Victoria College in Cairo where he was an outstanding student. After he and his family fled Egypt in 1958, he lived in Paris and studied at Sciences Po and the London School of Economics and trained at the Paris Bourse, the London Stock Exchange and the Borsa Italiana before immigrating to New York in 1961 with the assistance of HIAS. Knowledgeable and trilingual, he excelled in finance. Starting as an analyst, he became a partner at Burnham and Company, predecessor of Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he specialized in non-US securities. In this field, he was a pioneer and did outstanding work in sensitizing and opening up the American financial community to what was then an esoteric and mostly unknown area of research. Later, he specialized in corporate finance and restructuring. On a personal level, Ruben was generous, playful, loved to laugh, and was devoted to his family and friends. After leaving New York, he again displayed his versatility by opening a successful self- storage company, Stars and Stripes Storage, in South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019