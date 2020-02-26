Home

Rubin Spann Sr. Obituary
Rubin Spann, Sr. CHARLESTON - Mr. Rubin Spann, Sr. 81, of Charleston, S.C, entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Theresa Spann, father of Mr. Rubin Spann, Jr., Mrs. Paulette Forte- Evans (Ronald), late Ms. Claudette Spann, late Mrs. Natalie Spann-Rogers (Delano), brother of Mrs. Ollie Mae Prioleau (Johnathan) and Mrs. Emily McCray (Elijah). Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
