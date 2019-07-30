|
Ruby "Brenda" Beaufort-Saunders Huger, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019 Mrs. Ruby "Brenda" Beaufort-Saunders Residence: 3898 Highway 41, Huger, SC 29450. Mrs. Beaufort-Saunders is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clay and Isabella Nesbit Beaufort; and the sister of Quinzola Miller; Helen Robinson, Cleveland Beaufort (Angela), Janette Johnson (Benjamin), Shirley Nixon, Julia Mazyck (Vincent), Rose Bell Pinckney (John Joe), Elijah Smalls, and Richard Moore (Azalee). Mrs. Beaufort-Saunders was 48 years old and worked in Aviation manufacturing. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019