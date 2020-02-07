|
Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson Charleston - Ruby E. "Betty" Jackson, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Bennie W. Jackson, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 7, 2020.The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Betty was born December 4, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Robert Soloman Forbes and Ruby Cammer Forbes. She was a homemaker and a very active member of the Post 5091 Ladies Auxiliary where she was past president and past chaplain. She was the most loving, caring, honest person you would ever meet and was well loved in the bowling community. She is survived by her daughter, Doris Jeannette Coker (Woody) of James Island, SC; grandson, Robert W. Coker (Elizabeth) of Summerville, SC; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Krietemeyer, Ashton Coker, Nick Krietemeyer, Jackson Coker, Ryan Coker, and special children, Don and Vickie Wollenbecker of Goose Creek, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Forbes and special friend Johnnie Nolin. Flowers will be accepted or donations to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020